Vikings Safety Lewis Cine Carted Off With Brutal Leg Injury vs. Saints
The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints kicked off real early in the morning for Americans as the two teams faced off in London on Sunday. Unfortunately, Vikings fans had little reason to celebrate despite their team getting out to a quick early lead.
First-round pick Lewis Cine went down with a really bad leg injury in the first half. He was attempting to help a teammate block a Saints player during a punt and his ankle went completely in the wrong direction He was carted off the field and quickly moved to a local hospital.
Below you will find video of the injury, but be warned. It's nasty. NSFW. All the other appropriate caveats.
Just terrible. Cine was selected with the No. 32 pick of this year's NFL Draft and it's sad his rookie season has been cut short in such a manner. Hopefully he will recover smoothly and quickly.