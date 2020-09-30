Former Vikings Linebacker Recounts Time Team Got Drunk, Fought Random Person After 2010 Game Got Postponed
By Brian Giuffra | Sep 30 2020
The Titans and Steelers might want to start drinking beers and kicking ass now, because according to former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber, that's the game plan his squad employed when they beat the Eagles in 2010 after their game got postponed.
The great thing about retired athletes is some are more willing to share these kinds of details. Nothing to lose at this point. Leber has been retired for nearly a decade and is now a broadcaster with KFAN in Minneapolis. No way he's getting fired by his boss for telling a story about his team getting drunk and fighting someone on a bus. In fact, they're probably just mad he didn't save it for the show.
The Titans-Steelers game was postponed by the NFL today following nine Titans players and personnel testing positive for COVID. They were supposed to play the Steelers in Tennessee on Sunday at 1 p.m. There's no official word on when it will be rescheduled, but Mike Tomlin and others have said they're preparing as if it will happen on Monday.
That doesn't leave much time to recover from an all-night bender and subsequent fistfight. But, if they're trying to get a win, they might have to follow the playbook already written out for them in how to deal with these situations.