Vikings Running Back Dalvin Cook Injures Shoulder, Ruled Out For Game By Ryan Phillips | Dec 15 2019 Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings runs against the Los Angeles Chargers | Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Dalvin Cook was injured on Sunday when he landed hard on his shoulder after being tackled in the backfield. He appeared to be in considerable pain and was immediately taken to the medical tent. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of Minnesota's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is out for the remainder of today's game with a shoulder injury. He was in significant pain. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 15, 2019

This is a big blow to the Vikings, as Cook entered the day fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,108) and tied for first in rushing touchdowns (13). He was also averaging 4.6 yards per carry and looking like a legit top-tier running back for the first time in his three-year career.

The Vikings are battling for playoff position and need their top running back healthy. Hopefully Cook won't be out long.