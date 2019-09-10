VIDEOS: The End of Saints-Texans Was Absolutely Insane By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 09 2019 Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The final minute of Saints-Texans on ESPN Monday Night Football was absolutely bonkers.

1) Deshaun Watson hit DeAndre Hopkins for 38 yards and then Kenny Stills for a 37-yard touchdown to cap a two-play scoring drive in 13 seconds, tying the game at 27.

2) Ka’imi Fairbairn MISSED the extra point, but then Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was flagged for roughing the kicker and the Texans got to re-kick:

The Saints with the roughing the kicker on the missed PAT #HOUvsNO replay pic.twitter.com/H2Ya1vNii3 — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_gifs) September 10, 2019

3) Drew Brees led a surgical drive, completing passes to Ted Ginn, Michael Thomas, and then Ginn again to get the Saints in position for a 58-yard field goal that Will Lutz absolutely drilled:

Good to have football back!