VIDEO: Zion Williamson Too Strong For Golf By Kyle Koster | Sep 13 2019

Zion Wiliamson is a big strong man capable of great feats. It is very important to be a mountain of a man in the sporting world and brute force goes a long way. But there is such a thing as being too strong. Like, it is not helpful when playing golf to have the club break upon impact.

It’s tough to find a comp for Williamson, but one sorta hacky one is Charles Barkley. Both are round mounds of rebound. And now we know both are prone to a good old-fashioned golf blooper.

Though I’m unclear just how far Zion can drive the ball, a conservative estimate would be 400 yards.