VIDEO: Zion Williamson Sent a Defender Sprawling With a Jab Step
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 23 2020
Zion Williamson was on a highlight roll against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. Zion scored nine quick points including multiple dunks and his first three-pointer since his season debut. The three was especially nice because it came with a pretty devastating jab step that sent 19-year old rookie Alen Smailagic scrambling.
Then you the five first half offensive rebounds and some classic Zion dunks. That's right. Zion is 19 and is in his 12th career game and he already has things that can be considered classically him. He is just so special. We need to protect him at all costs. For this and future generations to enjoy.