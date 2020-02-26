VIDEO: Zion Williamson Dunked Near LeBron James
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 25 2020
Zion Williamson kind of dunked on LeBron James in their first ever NBA meeting. The Lakers jumped out to an earl 17-4 lead against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. The Pelicans eventually got going and Zion dunked on a fast break and LeBron James was right there when it happened. LeBron definitely made a decision here.
That decision was not to do anything but run past the young guy. Zion also made two free throws in the first quarter. The Pelicans eventually made the quarter respectable. Hopefully, the game stays close and we see a real contested play near the rim with these two.