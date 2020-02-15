VIDEO: Zion Williamson Bent a Rim
By Kyle Koster | Feb 15 2020
Zion Williamson was the biggest rising star at the Rising Star Game and he delivered the promised entertainment. The Pelicans rookie threw down alley-oops, blew through defenders and dunked as if no one was watching. He ended up scoring 14 points, but it was the force of those points -- and two rather spectacular missed dunks that were the true story.
Now, for me, there were way too many unsuccessful dunks on my timeline yesterday. Call me old-school but I like something with a little substance. Like a guy bending a rim, which Williamson did during the exhibition.
The destruction came shortly before halftime. A disaster response unit emerged during the intermission to address the problem.
Williamson has already stepped into Shaquille O'Neal's formidable sneakers as the guy game ops staff fear coming to town for what he can do to the basket. An important honor to have.