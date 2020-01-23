VIDEO: Zion Williamson Went On an Electric 17-Point Run During Debut
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 23 2020
Zion Williamson started slowly in his NBA regular season debut. The New Orleans Pelicans rookie had just two points at halftime against the San Antonio Spurs, but the second half was a different story.
In the fourth quarter, Williamson went absolutely nuts, scoring 17-straight points for the Pelicans. The craziest part? He did that all in roughly three minutes. He went 4-of-4 from 3-point range during the run.
Check this out:
If you saw that beginning of the game, that burst was absolutely crazy. In the first half Zion looked slow, and maybe not at full strength. Once he got warmed up he went off.
He finished the night with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes. He hit 8-of-11 shots from the field, went 4-of-4 from 3-point range and hit 2-of-4 free throws. He also finished plus-three on the night.
The Pelicans fell to the Spurs 121-117 and, as mentioned, Williamson wasn't great for most of the game. But in that short stretch he showed just how explosive he can be. It was electric.