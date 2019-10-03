VIDEO: You Can Actually Hear The Moment This Oakland A's Fan's Soul Left Her Body By Kyle Koster | Oct 03 2019 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Oakland A's played six months of baseball only to have it all come down to one home game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League's Wild Card last night. All that time and energy was for naught because the visiting side announced its superiority from the very first at-bat.

Yandy Diaz blasted a leadoff homer, then Avasail Garcia hit a ball halfway to Sacramento for a two-run job. Diaz, who has all of 15 career longballs to his name, then produced a carbon copy opposite-field dinger to extend the Rays' lead to 4-0. Tampa would cruise to a 5-1 victory and a date with Houston in the ALDS.

One Athletics supporter, identifying that Diaz had done it again, made an immediate plea for the nightmare to stop. The cry of "not again" fell on deaf ears. On the bright side, it was humorous to non-partisans.

You'll want the sound on for a priceless reaction from an A's fan. pic.twitter.com/2QUr64Mhg5 — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 3, 2019

If there's a silver lining to this sadness, it's that the offended party has enough disposable income to sit close enough to the action that the crack of Diaz's bat could pierce an eardrum. Think of the poor souls in the upper deck who didn't realize the A's season was effectively over until the sound reached their ears at 343 meters/second.