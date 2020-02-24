The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: XFL Player Rips Top of Bud Light Seltzer Can Off With His Teeth

By Ryan Phillips | Feb 23 2020

Taylor Heinicke
Taylor Heinicke cheers on the St. Louis BattleHawks against the New York Guardians | XFL/Getty Images

Jake Payne was fired up after his St. Louis BattleHawks beat the New York Guardians on Sunday that he went all-in on his celebration. He ripped the top off a Bud Light Seltzer can using just his teeth, chugged it, then smashed it on his head.

Hey, how else would you celebrate a 29-9 home win in the XFL?

That game also marked the return to football in St. Louis after the Rams left for Los Angeles. Before the game, fans beat up a Stan Kroenke pinata, then got to watch their team win. Football fans in St. Louis have been through a lot over the years and they kind of earned this one.

Jake Payne's celebration was just the cherry on top of the sundae.