VIDEO: Wisconsin's Zach Hintze Booted a 62-Yard Field Goal By Kyle Koster | Nov 23 2019

Purdue gave Wisconsin all it could handle in the first half as the Badgers battle to keep their Big Ten West title hopes alive. With a four-point lead in the final seconds, Paul Chryst opted to allow his kicker, Zach Hintze, try a 62-yard field goal.

The odds of blasting through a kick of that distance are low, but hey, what's the harm in trying (non-Kick Six division)? Hintz took the opportunity and ran with it, booting a majestic rainbow that managed to sneak through the uprights and over the cross bar.

62-yard FG?



62-yard FG. ?@BadgerFootball adds to its lead before the half. pic.twitter.com/E10PY9N9HE — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 23, 2019

The collegiate record for distance without a tee is 65, set by Kansas State's Martin Gramatica in 1998.