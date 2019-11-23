VIDEO: Wisconsin's Zach Hintze Booted a 62-Yard Field Goal
By Kyle Koster | Nov 23 2019
Purdue gave Wisconsin all it could handle in the first half as the Badgers battle to keep their Big Ten West title hopes alive. With a four-point lead in the final seconds, Paul Chryst opted to allow his kicker, Zach Hintze, try a 62-yard field goal.
The odds of blasting through a kick of that distance are low, but hey, what's the harm in trying (non-Kick Six division)? Hintz took the opportunity and ran with it, booting a majestic rainbow that managed to sneak through the uprights and over the cross bar.
The collegiate record for distance without a tee is 65, set by Kansas State's Martin Gramatica in 1998.