VIDEO: Wisconsin's Catch of the Year Erased By Football With a Mind of Its Own By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 16 2019 Andy Lyons/Getty Images

How did the ball stay inbounds? ? pic.twitter.com/Hao6Z7BwJO — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 16, 2019

Thanks to its agility and change of direction, a football used during Saturday's game between Wisconsin and Nebraska could find itself going pro next season.

In the early stages of a Big Ten matchup in Lincoln, the 14th-ranked Badgers were driving at midfield. A Jack Coan pass found its way to running back Jonathan Taylor in the most Odell Beckham Jr. way possible, a one-handed grab that Taylor caught behind him. As he turned upfield and toward the sideline, Husker linebacker JoJo Domman stripped the ball free, but Madison had a chance to exhale as the ball seemed destined for the bench.

The pigskin had other ideas.

The free football took an unexpected bounce back into the field of play. In fact, a few Nebraska defenders ran past it in an attempt to help out with and celebrate the supposed tackle. Eventually, cornerback Lamar Jackson arrived on the scene to jump on the loose ball, delighting the home crowd gathered in Lincoln. Nebraska would capitalize on the unusual turnover with a touchdown that gave the home team a 7-0 lead.

Sanity, however, appears to have taken over. The Badgers have since forced a turnover of their own, with no football-induced manipulation necessary and lead 24-14 in the latter stages of the second quarter.