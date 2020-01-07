Video: Wendell Carter Jr. Goes to Locker Room in Wheelchair After Lower Leg Injury By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 06 2020 Wendell Carter Jr. | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Wendell Carter Jr. left tonight's Bulls game against the Mavericks after coming down on Dwight Powell's foot. Warning: Do not watch this video if you get squeamish about injuries:

Carter had to be carried off the court, and entered the locker room on a wheel chair. Hoping this isn't as bad as it looks for the Bulls' second year player.

Update: The Bulls have announced Carter's official status: