VIDEO: Washington Huskies Flagged for Napping in the End Zone By Kyle Koster | Oct 19 2019 Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Washington Huskies ran a trick play on a kickoff return against Oregon and it caught the Ducks by complete surprise. The only problem with it, though, is that it's a play deemed too tricky under the new rules.

You can't even lay down in the end zone and be camouflaged anymore. And here you thought this was America.

Chico McClatcher's long return was negated by the unsportsmanlike flag. There seems to be some debate over what the actual rule is and if it's written down anywhere, but it was called anyway. The booth's discussion also veered into the hypothetical area of if a player can fake-sleep on the green part of the field but there was little resolution there either.

Penalizing teams for being too good at deception is a real buzzkill. May as well ban play-action passes and fake punts while they're at it.