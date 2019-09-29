VIDEO: Vontaze Burfict Ejected After Making Dirtiest Helmet Hit of Season By Bobby Burack | Sep 29 2019

The Raiders' Vontaze Burfict is back in the news on a football Sunday. And, like usual, it is for a completely unnecessary dirty play. Luckily, Burfict was ejected for this "play" against the Colts.

Take a look, and try rooting for this guy:

KICK VONTAZE BURFICT OUT FOREVER!!! pic.twitter.com/91IQghasuf — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 29, 2019

Yeah, not much excuse for that one in a football game. Just last week, Burfict was spotted throwing punches toward Dalvin Cook at the end of a play. We still do not know why.

As always, you can check back right here at The Big Lead for the latest dirty play committed by one, Vontaze Burfict. Though, expect to wait as he's done for this week and could be suspended.