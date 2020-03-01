VIDEO: Vinícius Júnior Scores Goal to Give Real Madrid 1-0 Lead in El Clasico
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 01 2020
Vinícius Júnior scored a goal to give Real Madrid a 1-0 lead lead versus FC Barcelona in El Clasico:
Here's the call in Spanish:
Predictably, El Bernabeu went wild for the goal.
I went to El Bernabeu two weeks ago for a La Liga game, and the scene was absolutely incredible. What was particularly striking was that there was almost no commercialization of the game -- no jumbotron, scant concessions, no discernible sponsorship integration. It was particular wild considering the contrast between this and American sports.