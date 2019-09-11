Video: Vince Wilfork's Interception By Brian Alexander Giuffra | Sep 11 2019

New England scored on their first drive of the game and were promptly answered by the Chargers. Down 10-7, the Chargers went for it on 4th and goal, but came up short. Tom Brady and the Patriots immediately drove the length of the field for another score. With a chance to get the game back within a score with a field goal, Phillip Rivers threw a pass that was incredibly picked off by Vince Wilfork. Let’s see that fat man run.