VIDEO: USC Player Dances Behind Referee As Teammate is Ejected By Stephen Douglas | Nov 16 2019

USC DL #89 Christian Rector was ejected for targeting for this hit.... pic.twitter.com/kAwz4e1L6y — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) November 17, 2019

USC and Cal got off to a fast start on Saturday night on FS1. Both teams scored on their first posession and there was an ejection less than three minutes into the game. Senior Christian Rector was called for targeting on a collision that was incredibly fast and violent and impossible to tell if there was actual intention at any speed.

Either way, Rector got tossed. While the referee was making the announcement, sophomore cornerback Olaijah Griffin stepped into the frame and danced. When Clay Helton and his assistants review the game film, they probably won't appreciate this as much as the internet did.