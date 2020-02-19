VIDEO: Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder Start Shoving Match While Promoting Heavyweight Title Fight
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 19 2020
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will square off in a rematch for the heavyweight title on Saturday. They'll be running back their first fight from December of 2018 which ended in a draw. At a face-off on Wednesday, the two men started the festivities early with some big shoves.
Check it out:
After that dust-up they sat down for an interview and the trash talking started quickly.
In general the build-up to this fight had been pretty relaxed and cordial. These two fighters have been in the ring together before and got the best from one-another. Both guys know how good their opponent can be. But not things are heating up.
Fury and Wilder are both undefeated. Fury is 27-0-1 with 19 knockouts, while Wilder is 40-0-1 with 39 knockouts. Saturday night's fight will be for Wilder's WBC heavyweight title, while both the lineal and The Ring heavyweight championships will be on the line.
The first fight was an absolute war that was incredibly difficult to score. One scorecard had it 115-111 for Wilder, one had it 114-112 for Fury and the third had it 113-113, and therefore it was ruled a draw.
We'll see what these two undefeated champions can do on Saturday.