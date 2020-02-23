The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Tyson Fury Sang 'American Pie' After Beating Deontay Wilder

By Ryan Phillips | Feb 23 2020

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury celebrates after beating Deontay Wilder for the heavyweight title | Al Bello/Getty Images

Tyson Fury has become an enormous fan favorite due to his personality and the fact that he's in the middle of a wildly successful boxing career. Saturday night after he dominated Deontay Wilder to win the heavyweight championship, he took time during his post-fight press conference to serenade the arena with a great rendition of "American Pie."

Check it out:

Fury has a history of singing after fights so he promised to do it again if he won Saturday night. The man was good to his word, belting out Don McLean's classic about "The Day the Music Died."

Fury is now 30-0-1 with 21 knockouts and owns the lineal, WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles.