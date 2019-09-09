VIDEO: Tyronn Lue Had a Weird Answer About Keeping Kevin Love on the Bench By Brian Alexander Giuffra | Sep 09 2019

Kevin Love did not return to the game after appearing to turn his ankle on the foot of the referee late in the third quarter. This led many to wonder if he was hurt. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue denied this was the case, but then had a bizarre answer for holding out his star the entire final quarter:

While there’s understandable gamesmanship if Lue is indeed trying to hide or downplay an injury to one of his best players, using Toronto’s “hostile environment” being “not fair” as a reason for sitting does not make Love sound very mentally tough. Even if Lue thinks that, saying so is ill-advised. This situation will be worth monitoring.