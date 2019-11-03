VIDEO: Tyreek Hill's Speed on Touchdown He Wasn't A Part of is the Real Story By Bobby Burack | Nov 03 2019 David Eulitt/Getty Images

The play of the day thus far occurred during Damien Williams' 91-yard touchdown run. But, as you will be convinced here in a second, Williams was one-upped on his own massive touchdown. Because while he ran past every single member of the Vikings, his teammate, Tyreek Hill, was behind him, then he wasn't. By the time Williams made it in the end zone, Hill was already there waiting for him.

It turns out, we shouldn't mock Williams for losing the race. Because, according to Next Gen Stats, Hill reached a max speed of 22.64 MPH. With a sustained speed of 21.46 MPH, and no player has been that fast over the past two seasons on any single play.

Tyreek Hill is me sprinting down the sideline to get video of my kids during soccer breakawayspic.twitter.com/TOwD7mXR4H — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 3, 2019

Okay, now for a cooler version of Hill's Sonic-like speed:

Tyreek Hill reached a max speed of 22.64 MPH and beat Damien Williams to the goal line on Williams' 91-yard TD run.



Hill sustained a speed of at least 21.46 MPH for 4 seconds, the fastest sustained speed for 4s by any player on a play since 2018.#MINvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Gk1xg9UasA — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 3, 2019

Poor Williams. Perhaps the biggest play he will have all season will now always be known as the play his teammate had nothing to do with but got all the attention. And if the NFL is anything like high school, surely, Hill just won bragging rights for, well, forever.