VIDEO: Tyreek Hill's Speed on Touchdown He Wasn't A Part of is the Real Story
By Bobby Burack | Nov 03 2019
The play of the day thus far occurred during Damien Williams' 91-yard touchdown run. But, as you will be convinced here in a second, Williams was one-upped on his own massive touchdown. Because while he ran past every single member of the Vikings, his teammate, Tyreek Hill, was behind him, then he wasn't. By the time Williams made it in the end zone, Hill was already there waiting for him.
It turns out, we shouldn't mock Williams for losing the race. Because, according to Next Gen Stats, Hill reached a max speed of 22.64 MPH. With a sustained speed of 21.46 MPH, and no player has been that fast over the past two seasons on any single play.
Okay, now for a cooler version of Hill's Sonic-like speed:
Poor Williams. Perhaps the biggest play he will have all season will now always be known as the play his teammate had nothing to do with but got all the attention. And if the NFL is anything like high school, surely, Hill just won bragging rights for, well, forever.