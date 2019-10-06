VIDEO: Tulsa Kicked Off, Scored a Touchdown One-Second Later By Stephen Douglas | Oct 05 2019

Tulsa is playing No. 24 SMU on the road tonight. Anytime a unranked team takes on a ranked opponent, they are going to need some luck and Tulsa got it in the second quarter in the form of a special teams miscue that turned into a very rare kickoff coverage touchdown.

don't think i've ever seen this before lmao pic.twitter.com/GJN2INTPnI — nick (@nick_pants) October 6, 2019

Tulsa scored a touchdown with 13:45 remaining in the second quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, there was no fumble. The kick was short and the returners just never picked up the ball. Instead, Kendarin Ray jumped on the ball in the end zone.

Unless there was a play involving the clock running up instead of down, this 1-second has to be the record for shortest time between touchdowns in football history.