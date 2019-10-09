VIDEO: Tucker Carlson Blasts 'Phony' and 'Corporate Stooge' Steve Kerr By Bobby Burack | Oct 09 2019 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Last night, FOX News political commentator Tucker Carlson weighed in on the NBA-China situation. Carlson took issue with Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr not wanting to comment when asked about the ongoing matter. Carlson called Kerr a "phony" and a "little corporate stooge."

Tucker Carlson on NBA Caving to China:



"Steve Kerr is a phony. He's brave when crowds applaud, but when money is at stake he shuts up & obeys like the cowardly little corporate stooge that he is. It's hard to imagine how a man like that can look himself in the mirror at night." pic.twitter.com/Ms9RyiFrxE — The Columbia Bugle ?? (@ColumbiaBugle) October 9, 2019

Carlson's point stemmed from Kerr historically speaking out on political and social issues involving the league. But in this case, when it impacts the league's bottom line, Kerr said he wasn't educated enough on the subject and didn't feel comfortable commenting right now. It's hard to justify Kerr having it both ways. But apparently, that is what he wants and is doing.

Not much has been made of Kerr's lack of input outside of Carlson's statement. Yesterday, I documented how the NBA is more protected than covered fairly as most of sports media is made up of NBA fans that wouldn't dare point out the hypocrisy.

Having this sports story be a key point on Carlson's political show last night shows how big it has gotten. When sports are brought up on political shows, it is in no way a win. But it does open the story up to many more eyeballs, especially in this case as it came on one of cable's top-rated nightly shows.

This story is far from over.