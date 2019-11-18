VIDEO: Tua Tagovailoa Dancing, Playing Ukulele Before Surgery By Kyle Koster | Nov 18 2019

Tua Tagovailoa's season-ending injury on Saturday cast a pall over college and professional football. Everyone is hoping the otherworldly talent heals up and realizes his full potential sooner rather than later. It's become abundantly clear that he'll have absolutely no problem in the attitude department as he embarks on this long and arduous journey back, as pretty much everyone who has come into contact with the young man has testified.

Hours before his surgery, the Crimson Tide quarterback was having a good time in his hospital bed, dancing like no one was watching and playing the ukulele.

Let’s check in on Tua Tagovailoa in the hospital.... ? if this doesn’t bring a smile to your face, I don’t know what will. Great to see @Tuaamann being the fun-loving, optimistic young man we all know. Amazing faith and strength! #RollTide #Alabama

(Via IG) pic.twitter.com/zFdmIHbNWk — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) November 18, 2019

Something positive, even in a largely negative situation.