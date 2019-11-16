VIDEO: Tua Tagovailoa Carted Off After Injuring Hip By Kyle Koster | Nov 16 2019 Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Alabama was decimating Mississippi State 35-7 late in the first half and feeling good, putting last week's disappointment against LSU behind them. Then the worst happened as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a hit and went down with an injury.

Tagovailoa was bleeding from his mouth and was unable to put any weight on his leg. He was carted off the field and it appears his day is done.

Here's what happened to Tua, got injured, carted off.pic.twitter.com/wH2LpQ0crB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 16, 2019

The projected first overall pick the NFL draft missed time due to an ankle injury this year. It's unclear what the issue is here but it to the untrained eye seems rather significant.

UPDATE: Molly McGrath reports it's a right hip injury.

"He was screaming in pain as medical training staff had to pick him up and carry him off the cart." @MollyAMcGrath said the first report is that Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury to his right hip vs. Mississippi State. pic.twitter.com/ppMJykMq9N — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 16, 2019

Nick Saban told ESPN that this was the last series Tagovailoa was going to play. Brutal.