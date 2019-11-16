VIDEO: Tua Tagovailoa Carted Off After Injuring Hip
By Kyle Koster | Nov 16 2019
Alabama was decimating Mississippi State 35-7 late in the first half and feeling good, putting last week's disappointment against LSU behind them. Then the worst happened as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a hit and went down with an injury.
Tagovailoa was bleeding from his mouth and was unable to put any weight on his leg. He was carted off the field and it appears his day is done.
The projected first overall pick the NFL draft missed time due to an ankle injury this year. It's unclear what the issue is here but it to the untrained eye seems rather significant.
UPDATE: Molly McGrath reports it's a right hip injury.
Nick Saban told ESPN that this was the last series Tagovailoa was going to play. Brutal.