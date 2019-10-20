VIDEO: Tua Tagovailoa Ankle Injury By Kyle Koster | Oct 19 2019 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama's All-Everything quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Saturday night's game against Tennessee with an injury late in the first half. Nick Saban said his star QB's ankle had been twisted, and he was lifted in favor of backup Mac Jones.

Tagovailoa was then ruled out for the game and left Bryant-Denny Stadium for further medical attention, which is not a good sign for the Crimson Tide. Tua is a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy and the presumed first pick in next year's NFL Draft. A significant injury would cause shockwaves throughout the college and pro game.