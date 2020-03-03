The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Trevor Bauer is Now Just Telling Batters What He's Throwing

By Ryan Phillips | Mar 02 2020

Trevor Bauer
Trevor Bauer of the Cincinnati Reds | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Trevor Bauer was pretty furious about the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. Apparently the Cincinnati Reds' ace come up with a new way to combat it: he's just telling batter what he's throwing.

During a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, Bauer just straight up indicated which pitch he was throwing to opposing batters.

Check this out:

During an interview in the dugout, teammate Derek Dietrich explained that Bauer was so upset about the sign-stealing scandal that he's just decided to indicate what he's throwing to hitters and his catcher. There's no need for a complex system to steal his signs, he's basically eliminated the middle man.