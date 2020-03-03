VIDEO: Trevor Bauer is Now Just Telling Batters What He's Throwing
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 02 2020
Trevor Bauer was pretty furious about the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. Apparently the Cincinnati Reds' ace come up with a new way to combat it: he's just telling batter what he's throwing.
During a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, Bauer just straight up indicated which pitch he was throwing to opposing batters.
Check this out:
During an interview in the dugout, teammate Derek Dietrich explained that Bauer was so upset about the sign-stealing scandal that he's just decided to indicate what he's throwing to hitters and his catcher. There's no need for a complex system to steal his signs, he's basically eliminated the middle man.