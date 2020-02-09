VIDEO: Tony Romo Skulls Bunker Shot at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
By Brian Giuffra | Feb 09 2020
Most golf fans and plenty of NFL fans know Tony Romo is a talented golfer. The former Cowboys Pro-Bowl QB carries a +0.4 handicap, according to Golf Digest, and has played in PGA Tour events (non-celebrity ones) in the past.
Despite that, Romo, like the rest of us, is also prone to a miscue here and there.
On the 18th hole at Pebble Beach during the third round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Romo was hitting his third shot out of the green-side bunker and, unfortunately for him, skulled his shot onto the beach.
While he's an amazing broadcaster, a better golfer than most of the world, and was certainly an outstanding NFL quarterback, it's good to know Romo does make mistakes once in a while.
Another mistake? He didn't yell fore after hitting this potentially-dangerous shot! Perhaps the etiquette of the game is an area he can also improve. The seals rest along the shores of Pebble Beach would certainly appreciate it.