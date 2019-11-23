VIDEO: Tom Herman Headbutted a Helmeted Player Before Texas Played Baylor By Ryan Phillips | Nov 23 2019 Tim Warner/Getty Images

Tom Herman might be a little crazy. Scratch that, the dude is straight up insane.

Before Texas kicked off against Baylor on Saturday, Herman huddled up with his players, and what happened next was pretty nuts. The 44-year-old head coach took off his hat and repeatedly headbutted one of his players.

Check this out:

Tom Herman is AMPED. pic.twitter.com/S7EVkIwy57 — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) November 23, 2019

No, that's not cool, or fun, or awesome. It's the behavior of a crazy person.

Herman and the Longhorns have been a huge disappointment in 2019 as they sit at 6-4 entering Saturday's matchup against Baylor after being projected as a top 10 team before the season. Maybe he thinks this is what's been missing from his pregame preparation?