VIDEO: Tom Brady Yelled at a Ref After Intentional Grounding Call
By Bobby Burack | Sep 22 2019
You may think everything is going well for Tom Brady these days. But even he has his limits. After being called for international grounding while up 23-0, Brady unleashed on this referee.
If you don't like yelling, please don't watch.
That is one mad man right there. Good thing this ref kept his distance, because a mad Brady is not someone you want to argue with.
You really can't blame Brady for being this mad, either. When facing stiff competition, only up 23 points, in a quarterback battle like this, with even coaches on the sidelines, every play means just a little bit more.
Siding with Tom here. How could you not?