VIDEO: Tom Brady Wants His Receivers to Be Faster, Shouts at Them About It on the Sideline By Stephen Douglas | Dec 01 2019

Tom Brady is having a very mediocre season. He's thrown just 15 touchdown passes through 11 games. He started off the Patriots Sunday Night Football game against the Houston Texans with an interception. By the second quarter, he was yelling at his receivers.

Anyone read lips? The only thing I caught was stuff I can't type here. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/AmzhOFdWcF — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 2, 2019

What constructive criticism did Brady have for Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett? He told them to be "faster, quicker and more explosive," among other things. It's just that easy. That's how Brady has played so long. He simply looks in the mirror every morning and says, "Be younger!" That's how you play quarterback at such an elite level into your 40's.