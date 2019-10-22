VIDEO: Tom Brady Screams "He's Right There!" at Referee After Intentional Grounding Call By Stephen Douglas | Oct 21 2019 Al Bello/Getty Images

Tom Brady got called for intentional grounding during the third quarter against the New York Jets. During the third quarter of a 26-0 game. Try to find a play that matters less. You can't. Yet here is Brady, arguing the call by screaming, "He's right there!"

Brady screaming “he’s right there” is a GOAT of GOAT moment pic.twitter.com/pFFY0VUhqP — sam raycraft (@sraycraft1) October 22, 2019

Referee Shawn Hochuli did a great job keeping his composure while he announced the penalty over the public address system. It obviously took every fiber of his being to not laugh in Brady's face.

Let this stand as a shining example of Brady's intensity and legendary competitiveness. This is the Patriot Way. Whether it was a legitimate call or not.