VIDEO: Tom Brady Screams "He's Right There!" at Referee After Intentional Grounding Call

By Stephen Douglas | Oct 21 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 21: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots heads into the tunnel after warmups against the New York Jets during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

Tom Brady got called for intentional grounding during the third quarter against the New York Jets. During the third quarter of a 26-0 game. Try to find a play that matters less. You can't. Yet here is Brady, arguing the call by screaming, "He's right there!"

Referee Shawn Hochuli did a great job keeping his composure while he announced the penalty over the public address system. It obviously took every fiber of his being to not laugh in Brady's face.

Let this stand as a shining example of Brady's intensity and legendary competitiveness. This is the Patriot Way. Whether it was a legitimate call or not.