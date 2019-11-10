VIDEO: Titans Looked Offsides on FG Block to Beat Chiefs, But... By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 10 2019 Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Titans had one of the crazier wins of the NFL season, when Joshua Kalu blocked a 52-yard Harrison Butker field goal attempt that would've sent the game into overtime. But was Kalu offsides? You be the judge:

PARTY IN NASHVILLE pic.twitter.com/cj59Th7WrT — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 10, 2019

No penalty was called and no review was done. Here's why. Kalu wasn't offside. He had a perfect jump.

I thought Josh Kalu looked offsides in real time. He didn’t. These are the first four frames from the snap. What an unbelievable jump to block that. #Titans @NC5 pic.twitter.com/wiWeLDiP4Y — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) November 10, 2019

No conspiracy theory here. The Titans secured the upset (legally) and the Chiefs are now in a battle for a playoff spot.