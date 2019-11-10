VIDEO: Titans Looked Offsides on FG Block to Beat Chiefs, But...
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 10 2019
The Titans had one of the crazier wins of the NFL season, when Joshua Kalu blocked a 52-yard Harrison Butker field goal attempt that would've sent the game into overtime. But was Kalu offsides? You be the judge:
No penalty was called and no review was done. Here's why. Kalu wasn't offside. He had a perfect jump.
No conspiracy theory here. The Titans secured the upset (legally) and the Chiefs are now in a battle for a playoff spot.