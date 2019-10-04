VIDEO: Tim Tebow Lost a Push-Up Contest to a Texas State Prison Inmate By Stephen Douglas | Oct 03 2019

Tim Tebow visited Alfred Hughes Prison in Texas this week. Tebow was there to do his general good guy thing, which he's been doing for at least a decade now in prisons across America. While there he had a push-up contest with an inmate who proceeded to beat him pretty handily.

This is pretty impressive work by the inmate because, honestly, when he's not wearing his ESPN or New York Mets uniforms, Tebow looks like the kind of guy who does a lot of push-ups. I like to think this is one of those moments where Tebow had to take a hard look at what went wrong here and he ended up giving himself a Promise-type speech and he's going to come back to this prison next year looking like The Mountain and put this guy in his place.