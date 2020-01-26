VIDEO: Tiger Woods Knocks Ball Into Cup, Sees It Jump Back Out Somehow
By Kyle Koster | Jan 26 2020
Tiger Woods entered today's final round of the Farmers Insurance Classic trailing Jon Rahm by five strokes, so he'll need to do something special to earn the victory. What he did on the second hole qualifies.
Woods lofted a dart into the bottom of the cup for a would-be eagle but was robbed when intense spin allowed the ball to rocket back out of the hole. You certainly don't see that every day. Or even once a year -- even if you watch a ton of golf.
Woods tapped in for birdie and is now owed the next 33 breaks from the great Golf Gods.