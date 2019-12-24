VIDEO: This Rant Against Online Christmas Shopping Is Peak Michael Wilbon By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 24 2019 Michael Wilbon | Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

For some of us, the ability to buy all the Christmas presents we need on Amazon and know that it'll be at our doorstep a day or two later without a second thought is a godsent. Nevertheless, it probably won't surprise you to learn that Michael Wilbon has different ideas about the holiday season and interacting with real people during the gift procurement process:

Online shopping it NOT Christmas! Bah humbug. pic.twitter.com/cmoPbMtWiO — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) December 24, 2019

As much as I may disagree with Wilbon on this one -- I live in Chicago, and nothing sounds less fun to me right now than heading to Michigan Avenue, fighting big tourist crowds, and paying out the nose for merchandise where the price has those stores' expensive rent built into it -- I'll always get a kick out of his rants. The man knows how to make entertaining content.