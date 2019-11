VIDEO: This Patrick Mahomes Jump TD Pass Was Something Special By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 10 2019 Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes, returning to action after missing a couple weeks with a knee injury, made a phenomenal jumping pass to Mecole Hardman, who wound up sauntering 63 yards into the end zone:

Mahomes hit em with the jump pass and Mecole Hardman did the rest ? @PatrickMahomes @MecoleHardman4 pic.twitter.com/FKlTWQ97bq — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 10, 2019

Dear Patrick Mahomes: Please never get hurt again. Watching football is not as much fun without you, and we never want to have a week where it happens again. Thanks so much. Signed, football fans everywhere.