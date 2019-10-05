VIDEO: The Rock Hits People's Elbow and Rock Bottom on Baron Corbin at FOX WWE Smackdown Debut By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 04 2019

The Rock returned home to WWE Smackdown for its debut on FOX at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. He opened the show in a promo with Becky Lynch and Baron Corbin, delivering his trademark catchphrases and coming up with some new insults for Corbin. The segment culminated in some physicality with The Rock hitting his former finishing maneuvers on Corbin and strutting off to raucous applause.