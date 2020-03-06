VIDEO: Terence Davis Submits Candidate for Dunk of the Year
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 05 2020
Terence Davis, my goodness. The Toronto Raptors' rookie guard just threw down one of the best dunks of the 2019-20 NBA season and made it look easy.
Davis hammered it home past Golden State Warriors defenders Juan Toscano-Anderson and Marquese Chriss. Check it out:
Lord that was good.
Davis is averaging 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 17.4 minutes per game. The undrafted rookie out of Mississippi State has found a solid rotation spot with the defending champs. He's also ridiculously athletic and can occasionally bust out a fantastic dunk like the one from Thursday night.
Here's hoping he shows off some more this season.