VIDEO: Tennessee's Jauan Jennings Stepped on a Vanderbilt Player's Face By Kyle Koster | Nov 30 2019 Silas Walker/Getty Images

Emotions always run high when Tennessee and Vanderbilt square off and today was no exception. The Volunteers were able to breeze to an easy victory at home to cap a bit of a season-saving run at the tail end of the campaign. One unfortunate part of the game was when Jauan Jennings, who was celebrating his senior day, stepped on a Commodores player's face.

Jauan Jennings should be kicked out of the game & off the team...



WATCH as he intentionally stomps on a Vanderbilt player’s face. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9Wx2DETrle — Baylor Cook (@j_baylorcook) December 1, 2019

You don't usually see that. And it would be very bad if that was done intentionally. Like, suspension-worthy. Of course, it could have been an accident. Tough to tell.