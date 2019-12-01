VIDEO: Tennessee's Jauan Jennings Stepped on a Vanderbilt Player's Face
By Kyle Koster | Nov 30 2019
Emotions always run high when Tennessee and Vanderbilt square off and today was no exception. The Volunteers were able to breeze to an easy victory at home to cap a bit of a season-saving run at the tail end of the campaign. One unfortunate part of the game was when Jauan Jennings, who was celebrating his senior day, stepped on a Commodores player's face.
You don't usually see that. And it would be very bad if that was done intentionally. Like, suspension-worthy. Of course, it could have been an accident. Tough to tell.