The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

VIDEO: Tennessee's Jauan Jennings Stepped on a Vanderbilt Player's Face

By Kyle Koster | Nov 30 2019

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 30: Jauan Jennings #15 of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrates running the ball to make a first down against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the fourth quarter of the game at Neyland Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)
Silas Walker/Getty Images

Emotions always run high when Tennessee and Vanderbilt square off and today was no exception. The Volunteers were able to breeze to an easy victory at home to cap a bit of a season-saving run at the tail end of the campaign. One unfortunate part of the game was when Jauan Jennings, who was celebrating his senior day, stepped on a Commodores player's face.

You don't usually see that. And it would be very bad if that was done intentionally. Like, suspension-worthy. Of course, it could have been an accident. Tough to tell.