VIDEO: Teddy Bridgewater Rides Bike Into Superdome for Saints Playoff Game Against Vikings

New Orleans Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater - bike not pictured | Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

For the New Orleans Saints, who have exited the last two NFL playoffs in heartbreaking fashion, the lead up to today's Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings is surely the most tense they've felt in nearly a year.

Don't tell that to backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who came to the Superdome on his own bicycle and looked quite relaxed rolling around inside the stadium.

Before anyone thinks of turning this into a meme or putting the song "Ridin'" to this clip, we should note that this isn't unusual or new. Bridgewater commutes to and from home games on his bike. He invited Saints fans to join him on his route when he filled in for Drew Brees earlier this season.

Bridgewater even adapted his lifestyle into a dance, which he showed off in the Saints locker room.

Clearly, he's feeling loose ahead of this game.