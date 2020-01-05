VIDEO: Taysom Hill Must've Heard Troy Aikman Before Deep Throw By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 05 2020 Taysom Hill | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are a strong NFL team that don't deserve nearly the amount of scorn they get in some corners of social media, but this was a pretty funny moment where Taysom Hill and the Saints immediately proved Aikman wrong:

"i dont like any play with brees on the sideline" pic.twitter.com/rQz1EZFsu8 — Tony X (@soIoucity) January 5, 2020

Obviously thinking about things through the lens of a star quarterback, Aikman remarked that he didn't like any play where Drew Brees was on the sidelines. Like clockwork, Taysom Hill completed a 50-yard pass to Deonte Harris. Sure, Hill didn't have the best throw in the world, but it was a big gainer for the Saints and led to a touchdown.