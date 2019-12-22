VIDEO: T.J. Watt Punches Sam Darnold in the Junk, Causes Fumble By Ryan Phillips | Dec 22 2019 T.J. Watt of the Steelers sacks Sam Darnold of the Jets

T.J. Watt gave a new meaning to the term "strip-sack" on Sunday. Pittsburgh's star linebacker took a shot on Jets quarterback Sam Darnold that had every man in America cringing.

During the Steelers-Jets rock fight Sunday afternoon, Watt came off the edge on a Darnold drop-back late in the second quarter. He got to the young quarterback and appeared to punch the ball out. Well, he certainly punched something.

Check out the full-speed replay:

Ouch. Sam Darnold got a punch in the nuts from TJ Watt’s strip-sack#Jets #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/5Fjs0hgzaW — Josh (@___Joshua_____) December 22, 2019

Watt was credited with a sack, forced fumble and a fumble recovery, but that doesn't seem fair. You can't hit a man in the pills, it's just not sporting!

Here's the slow-mo replay:

TJ Watt gives new meaning to the "Strip Sack". #Steelers pic.twitter.com/DVJrtHhBDC — Kevin Lauffer (@terriblefan68) December 22, 2019

Ouch.

Darnold and the Jets had the last laugh as they wound up winning 16-10 and the second-year quarterback actually had a decent day. Hopefully he'll be able to walk tomorrow.