VIDEO: Steven Peterson's Spinning Back Fist Knockout of Martin Bravo at UFC Mexico City By Stephen Douglas | Sep 21 2019

Steven Peterson landed a spinning back fist knockout on Martin Bravo at UFC Mexico City. A spinning back fist that lands properly is always beautiful, but when it's landed on an opponent who is also throwing his own - as Nick Diaz would say - "spinning s---," well that's something to celebrate. Thank the UFC for putting the highlights online.

OUT OF NOWHERE ?@8ocho08 turns off the lights with a spinning backfist #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/C7UpBGiOZH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 22, 2019

Peterson came into this fight with a 17-9 record and had started his UFC career by dropping his last two fights and three of four. All by decision. Now he's got something to build on. He's the guy who landed the spinning strike against the guy throwing the spinning strike.

Martin Bravo has now dropped three straight fights since winning The Ultimate Fighter Latin America 3.