VIDEO: Steve Smith Criticizes Jimmy G for Holding the Ball Too Long When WR Are "Butthole Naked" By Stephen Douglas | Dec 22 2019

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 34-31, on Saturday night, eliminating the Rams from playoff contention. Jimmy Garoppolo made some big plays on the final drive, but had a rough night overall. Completing just 16-of-27 passes for 248 yards and throwing two interceptions, a common complaint about his performances was he held the ball too long.

Or as Steve Smith said on the NFL Network, "You don't extend a play if the guy is butthole naked."

And here is Steve Smith saying butthole naked pic.twitter.com/anm9VfDIWU — John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) December 22, 2019

When you're 12-3, it's easy to ignore criticism like this, but if the Niners are going to make a deep playoff run then Jimmy G is going to have to stop ignoring guys who are butthole naked. I doubt anyone will argue with that.