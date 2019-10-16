The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Stephen Strasburg Drinks Deeply From National League Trophy

By Kyle Koster | Oct 16 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 15: Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals celebrates with teammates in the clubhouse after they won game four and the National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park on October 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals were 19-31 at one point this season. Things looked bleak. It appeared to be another in a long string of promising but ultimately empty years. Then the magic started to happen. And it's still happening.

The Nats won the pennant by virtue of a four-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals. They completed the job last night at home by using a seven-run first inning and holding on for dear life.

It's an accomplishment worth celebrating and the team sure did. There was a lot of beer involved and Stephen Strasburg utilized the NL championship as a conduit to put alcohol in his mouth.

Inspirational stuff. It's a lesson to all the kids out there: if you work hard enough, you too can enjoy delicious suds out of priceless baubles.