VIDEO: Stephen Strasburg Drinks Deeply From National League Trophy By Kyle Koster | Oct 16 2019

The Washington Nationals were 19-31 at one point this season. Things looked bleak. It appeared to be another in a long string of promising but ultimately empty years. Then the magic started to happen. And it's still happening.

The Nats won the pennant by virtue of a four-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals. They completed the job last night at home by using a seven-run first inning and holding on for dear life.

It's an accomplishment worth celebrating and the team sure did. There was a lot of beer involved and Stephen Strasburg utilized the NL championship as a conduit to put alcohol in his mouth.

Shirtless Brian Dozier bringing the party. And, yes, that’s Strasburg drinking from the trophy. pic.twitter.com/TqPLapd3bE — Brittany Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) October 16, 2019

Inspirational stuff. It's a lesson to all the kids out there: if you work hard enough, you too can enjoy delicious suds out of priceless baubles.