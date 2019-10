VIDEO: Stephen A. Smith Trolling Cowboys Will Go on His Hall of Fame Rule By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 07 2019

Two of Stephen A. Smith's recurring NFL bits are calling Aaron Rodgers a baaaaaaadddddd man and trolling the Dallas Cowboys. These things converged on Sunday with the Packers winning in Dallas and produced a First Take cold open that will go on Smith's Hall of Fame reel:

What a performer. I'm going to tell my grandchildren I was lucky enough to be alive to watch him in his prime.