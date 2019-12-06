VIDEO: Stephen A. Smith Trolling Cowboys Still Hasn't Gotten Old By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 06 2019 Stephen A. Smith trolls Cowboys

The Cowboys lost a big game last night. You know what that means. Jason Garrett replacement speculation, Skip Bayless proclaiming the sky hath fallen, and Stephen A. Smith biting on a cigar and dusting off his trolling shoes in un-contained glee:

This is one of those bits where it honestly doesn't even matter what he says, it's all about how he says it. It's a weird thing because I've now seen this enough times that my cold sports media heart would be sick of it by now, but that's not the case. I find myself gravitating towards it after Cowboys losses, making sure I'm at ESPN for the open of First Take, especially after games that happened in primetime.